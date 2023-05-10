Jabil Inc. (JBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 2nd

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of JBL opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

