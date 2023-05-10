Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

