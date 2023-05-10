Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE J opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.
In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
