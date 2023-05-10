Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

