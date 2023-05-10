JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 14.2 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in JELD-WEN by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

