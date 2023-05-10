JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

