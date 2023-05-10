Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Kemper

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kemper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.