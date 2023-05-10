KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

