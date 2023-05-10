KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.