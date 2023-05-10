Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

