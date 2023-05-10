Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $70,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

