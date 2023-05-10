Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

LADR stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

