Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $114.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

