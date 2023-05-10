LSV Asset Management Acquires 55,270 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $90,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

