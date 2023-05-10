LSV Asset Management Acquires 634,800 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.93% of NCR worth $61,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 386,370 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

