LSV Asset Management Buys 13,170 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.74% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $52,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

CATY stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

