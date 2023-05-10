LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $54,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,764,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

