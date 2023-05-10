LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 291,125 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.80% of Xerox worth $86,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Xerox by 221.1% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 118,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,940 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Xerox by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 220,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XRX opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

