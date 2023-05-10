LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,381 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of Bunge worth $71,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

