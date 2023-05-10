LSV Asset Management Has $61.19 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 615,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $61,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 905.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.