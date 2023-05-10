LSV Asset Management Has $72.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320,698 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $72,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.