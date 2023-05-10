LSV Asset Management Has $75.79 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.47% of Timken worth $75,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 90.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKR opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

