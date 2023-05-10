LSV Asset Management Has $83.94 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.28% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $83,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

