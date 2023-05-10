LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,160 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.61% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $66,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after buying an additional 220,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after buying an additional 581,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.2 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

