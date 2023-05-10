LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $58,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 84,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE:OFG opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,338 shares of company stock worth $2,314,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

