LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.72% of Associated Banc worth $59,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

