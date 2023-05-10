LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $84,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

