LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $65,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,651,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,677,000 after buying an additional 52,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

See Also

