LSV Asset Management Sells 154,960 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,619,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,960 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.00% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $57,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.