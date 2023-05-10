LSV Asset Management Sells 161,870 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.96% of Chemours worth $90,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 11.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chemours by 39.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemours Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of CC opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

