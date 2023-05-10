LSV Asset Management Sells 39,700 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $50,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

