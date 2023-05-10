LSV Asset Management Sells 534,681 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 534,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.14% of Lear worth $83,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average is $135.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

