LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,690 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of Brixmor Property Group worth $59,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

