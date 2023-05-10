Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 6.40%. Masonite International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.4 %

Masonite International stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Masonite International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

