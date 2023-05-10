Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.24

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 16588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
Mativ Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $912.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Mativ Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Mativ
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mativ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mativ (MATV)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.