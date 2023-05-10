Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.24

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 16588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $912.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,004.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mativ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

