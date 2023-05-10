MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,248.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,245.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,077.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

