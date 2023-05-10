Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 138,039 shares worth $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

