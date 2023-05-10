Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $401.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,639 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $806,896.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 218,312 shares in the company, valued at $107,477,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,850,314. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

