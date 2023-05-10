Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 619,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,372 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $15.23.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
