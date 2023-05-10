Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 12th

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

