National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 253,404 shares.The stock last traded at $49.27 and had previously closed at $49.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

