Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.04. Nikola shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 5,120,657 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Nikola Trading Down 13.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $540.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nikola by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,728,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,590,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,493,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 1,430,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

