Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Shockwave Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 575,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,111,000 after purchasing an additional 194,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.73 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day moving average is $226.19.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.