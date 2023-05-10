Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on THS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

THS opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

