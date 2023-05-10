Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $119,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $441.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

