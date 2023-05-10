Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.90. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

