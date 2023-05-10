Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

OMC opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.