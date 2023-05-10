Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 88,019 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

RXO Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.