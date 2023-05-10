Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $401.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,639 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $806,896.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 218,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,477,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,639 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $806,896.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 218,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,477,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,916 shares of company stock worth $29,850,314. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

