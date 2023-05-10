Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

