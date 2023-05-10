Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

