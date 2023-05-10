Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

